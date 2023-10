ED raids Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick's residence in corruption case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday raided the the residence of West Bengal minister and TMC leader Jyotipriya Mallick in Salt Lake, Kolkata in connection with an alleged case of corruption in rationing distribution. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(This is developing news)

