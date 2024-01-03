Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  ED raids close associates of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in money laundering case: Report

ED raids close associates of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in money laundering case: Report

Livemint

Enforcement Directorate raids premises of close associates of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in Ranchi in money laundering case.

Security personnel stand guard outside the official residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren even as he skipped the seventh summon issued to him by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) for questioning in connection with an alleged land scam case, in Ranchi, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (PTI Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate has started conducting raids at the premises of some close associates of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Ranchi in an ongoing money laundering case, said sources as quoted by the news agency ANI.

The federal agency carried out raids on Soren's press advisor Abhishek Prasad alias Pintu in connection with an illegal mining case. Searches are being carried out at 12 locations including Abhishek Prasad's residence and the residence of Sahebganj Deputy Commissioner.

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)

