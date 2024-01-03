The Enforcement Directorate has started conducting raids at the premises of some close associates of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Ranchi in an ongoing money laundering case, said sources as quoted by the news agency ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The federal agency carried out raids on Soren's press advisor Abhishek Prasad alias Pintu in connection with an illegal mining case. Searches are being carried out at 12 locations including Abhishek Prasad's residence and the residence of Sahebganj Deputy Commissioner.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!