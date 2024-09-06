ED raids ex-RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh’s residence in connection with financial scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids in West Bengal in connection with an alleged financial scam involving RG Kar Hospital ex-principal Sandip Ghosh.

Sources from the ED told Livemint that they have reached the residence of former principal Sandip Ghosh, who is currently in CBI custody.

Sandip Ghosh has been booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the ED.

The brutal rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor in Kolkata has sparked widespread protests across West Bengal and the rest of India.

Earlier on September 2, Sandip Ghosh, and three others were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) Anti-Corruption Branch.

Ghosh was arrested in connection with the alleged “financial misconduct” at the hospital, officials said.

Before his arrest, Dr. Sandip Ghosh was interrogated for 15 days at the CBI's Salt Lake office regarding the alleged rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee from RG Kar Hospital on August 9, as well as financial irregularities at the hospital. He was also subjected to polygraph tests.

In addition to the CBI's investigation, Dr. Ghosh is under scrutiny by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his involvement in the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case and for money laundering charges.

The three arrested people are — Suman Hazara and Biplav Singha, vendors to the hospital, and Afsar Ali, who was additional security to Ghosh, ANI reported citing sources.

On August 26 it was reported that the CBI conducted searches at Ghosh's house for over 11 hours and left with “piles of documents”. When asked about the evidence, a CBI official told reporters, “Bahut kuch hai (There is a lot).”