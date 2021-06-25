The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted raids at former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh's residence in Nagpur and Mumbai in connection with a money laundering case.

Prior to this, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had in April searched Deshmukh's premises in Mumbai and his hometown Nagpur after registering a case against him.

Deshmukh, an NCP leader, had resigned as a minister after the high court asked the CBI to probe the allegations against him.

On 25 March, former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh had filed criminal public interest litigation seeking a CBI probe against Deshmukh, who, he claimed, had asked police officers, including suspended cop Sachin Waze, to extort ₹100 crore from bars and restaurants.

Following this, the CBI had conducted a preliminary inquiry and registered an FIR against Deshmukh. The ED had then registered a money laundering case against him.

However, the former minister has challenged the CBI probe against him and submitted in the Bombay High Court earlier this week that the entire procedure to register FIR, after concluding preliminary enquiry (PE) initiated through an HC order, had been a case of overreach.

He also said that the allegations against him had caused "heartburn" in the entire state police machinery.

Deshmukh's counsel, senior advocate Amit Desai, told a bench of Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar that Deshmukh had been publicly shamed because of being subjected to the probe, even though there did not exist any adverse material against him in the CBI's FIR.

"Not a single person has come to say he was asked for money. There is no victim in the case," Desai claimed.

He said contents of Singh's letter could at the most generate "some suspicion, or whispers" in the corridors of the police commissioner's office. The same certainly did not warrant an inquiry, he said.

The HC will continue hearing Deshmukh's plea next week.

