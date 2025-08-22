ED raids against Karnataka Congress MLA KC Veerendra, others in online gaming-linked case

Subscribe

Livemint
Updated22 Aug 2025, 02:08 PM IST
ED raids Karnataka Congress MLA KC Veerendra, others in online gaming-linked case

The Enforcement Directorate conducted multiple searches on Friday at the premises linked to Karnataka Congress MLA KC Veerendra Pappy and some others as part of an online gaming and betting-linked money laundering case, official sources said.

Pappy is an MLA from the Chitradurga assembly seat.

The action is being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Sources told newsagency PTI that premises linked to the MLA and some others are being covered in a case linked to online betting and gaming.

KC Veerendra Puppy was a Congress candidate from Chitradurga constituency in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections.

His profession, according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission, is: Agriculturist and Business.

His total declared assets ahead of the 2023 assembly polls were worth 134.9 crore — which included 90 crore in moveable assets and 44.9 crore as immoveable assets, News18.com reported. His total declared income is 33.8 crore of which 33.7 crore is self income.

(With inputs from agencies)

 
