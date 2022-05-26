Officials said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided multiple locations in Maharashtra on May 26 as part of a money laundering investigation into state transport minister Anil Parab and others in connection with alleged irregularities in a land deal in Ratnagiri district's coastal Dapoli area and other charges. After the federal agency filed a new case under the criminal portions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, locations in Dapoli, Mumbai, and Pune are being searched (PMLA).

Anil Parab (57), the state transport minister, is a three-time Shiv Sena politician in Maharashtra's legislative council. The ED action stems from charges that Parab purchased a plot of land in Dapoli in 2017 for ₹1 crore, but it was only registered in 2019. The agency is also looking into certain additional allegations.

The site was allegedly sold to Sadanand Kadam, a Mumbai-based cable company, for ₹1.10 crore in 2020. Between 2017 and 2020, a resort was built on the same property. An earlier probe by the Income Tax Department said that building of the resort began in 2017 and that over ₹6 crore was spent in cash on the project.

Anil Parab was previously questioned by the ED in connection with another money laundering case involving former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who informed ED authorities that Anil Parab had furnished him with unofficial police officer transfer lists.

An earlier case against Anil Parab, who was accused of corruption by BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha, was dismissed by Lokayukta Justice V M Kanade. The case was thrown out due to a "lack of evidence." Kotecha, on the other hand, claims he was denied "due justice" and plans to appeal to the Bombay High Court. The lawsuit concerns a tender process worth ₹250 crore to procure Electronic Ticket Issuing Machines for MSRTC buses.