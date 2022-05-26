ED raids Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab’s home

Officials said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided multiple locations in Maharashtra on May 26 as part of a money laundering investigation into state transport minister Anil Parab and others in connection with alleged irregularities in a land deal in Ratnagiri district's coastal Dapoli area and other charges. After the federal agency filed a new case under the criminal portions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, locations in Dapoli, Mumbai, and Pune are being searched (PMLA).

