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ED raids multiple Kolkata locations in ₹290 crore bank loan fraud probe against Kohinoor Power

Kohinoor Power is said to have availed loans from banks to set up a 66 MW power plant in Jharkhand, but the loans were “siphoned off” to other group entities and for personal use

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Updated3 Sep 2026, 09:55 AM IST
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday carried out searches at multiple locations in Kolkata, West Bengal, as part of a money-laundering investigation linked to an alleged 290 crore bank-loan fraud against Kohinoor Power, according to officials.

Kohinoor Power is said to have availed loans from banks to set up a 66 MW power plant in Jharkhand, but the loans were "siphoned off" to other group entities and for personal use, the officials alleged.

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According to the agency, the company approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), and only 7 crore could be recovered in liquidation, resulting in losses for the creditors.

11 premises in Kolkata have been searched under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), news agency PTI reported. They belong to the promoters of the group, Prashant Bothra and Vijay Bothra, along with other directors and auditors, the officials said.

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