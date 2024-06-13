ED raids online betting firm’s premises for illegal broadcasting of IPL, seizes luxury items worth ₹8 crore

Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at online betting company "Fairplay" on Thursday for illegal broadcasting of cricket/IPL matches and various online betting activities, including Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results. The federal agency seized various incriminating documents, digital devices, cash, bank funds, demat account holdings and luxury watches to the tune of ₹8 crore.

The federal agency's action came after an FIR was registered by Nodal Cyber Police, Mumbai, on the complaint of Viacom18 Media. The complaint alleged that "Fairplay" illegally broadcasted cricket tournaments like the Indian Premier League (IPL), causing a revenue loss of more than ₹100 crore. The FIR was registered under the sections of the IPC, Information Technology Act 2000, and Copyright Act 1957.

"ED investigation revealed that Fairplay made agreements through foreign-based entities in Dubai and Curacao with Indian agencies representing celebrities. It was found that Indian agencies performed no due diligence regarding Fairplay before executing the agreements for its promotion," the ED statement said.