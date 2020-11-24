ED raids premises linked to Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik

Mumbai, Nov 24 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided premises linked to Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik in Maharashtra on Tuesday in connection with a money-laundering case, official sources said.

They said the searches are being conducted by the central agency at 10 locations linked to Sarnaik in Thane and Mumbai under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

They said the searches are being conducted by the central agency at 10 locations linked to Sarnaik in Thane and Mumbai under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

"The searches are being conducted on the Tops group (a company in the business of providing security) promoters and related people, including some politicians," an official source said.

Sarnaik represents the Ovala-Maijwada constituency in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.