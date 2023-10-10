ED raids premises of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at the residences of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Delhi, officials informed PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These searches are part of an ongoing money-laundering investigation involving him and several others.

Amanatullah Khan, 49, currently serves as the representative for the Okhla constituency in the Delhi Assembly. The ED is conducting these searches based on the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The federal agency has initiated action in response to both a Delhi Anti-Corruption Bureau FIR and a Central Bureau of Investigation FIR filed against the legislator. These cases are related to alleged corruption associated with illicit appointments within the Delhi Waqf Board, where Khan serves as the chairman.

(With inputs from PTI)

