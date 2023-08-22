Breaking News
ED raids premises of Kerala MLA in ₹100 crore cooperative bank ‘fraud’1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 11:21 AM IST
ED on Tuesday raided premises of Kerala MLA A C Moideen, others in multi-crore cooperative bank fraud case
ED on Tuesday raided premises of MLA A C Moideen, others in Kerala in ₹100 crore cooperative bank “fraud" case, officials told PTI news agency.
