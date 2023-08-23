The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday raided the premises of Rohit Oraon, son of Jharkhand Minister Rameshwar Oraon, in connection with liquor scam.

Sources told news agency ANI that about 34 premises in state capital Ranchi, Dumka, Deoghar and Godda districts are being covered by the officials of the central probe agency along with a security cover of the CRPF.

Official sources also added that apart from Rohit, ED also searched some others as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged liquor scam in the state.

The premises of the senior Oraon are being covered as the father and the son live at the same location. The investigation is being conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said as reported by ANI.

