The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday lashed out at the BJP after the enforcement directorate conducted a raid at party leader Sanjay Singh's residence in Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The AAP alleged that ED “targeted" their Rajya Sabha MP as he raised issues related to the Adani Group in Parliament.

“Sanjay Singh kept on raising questions on the issue of Adani and this is why the raids are being conducted at his residence. The central agencies found nothing earlier and won't find anything today either. First, they conducted raids at the residence of some journalists yesterday, and today, raids were conducted at Sanjay Singh's residence," AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another AAP leader Malvinder Singh Kang said, "The BJP government is continuously behind the AAP party with the feeling of revenge... But till this day not a single penny has been found from the AAP leader's house, on which questions can be raised. Many of our leaders are tortured and arrested... This is completely a political vendetta...".

Calling ED's raid a 'fictitious scam', AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Investigation is going on for the last 15 months... ED and CBI have conducted raids in at least 1000 places but not even ₹1 has been recovered from anywhere...They will not get anything at the residence of Sanjay Singh as well...BJP is losing the elections, this is the truth...". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samajwadi Party leader Ghanshyam Tiwari also lashed out at the Centre. Singh said, "This is a new dictatorship model of BJP, PM Modi, Amit Shah, and Adani. In the Parliament MP's microphones are muted and MPs are suspended...".

Meanwhile, BJP leader Virendraa Sachdeva has said that Singh's name was already there in the chargesheet. AAP has looted Delhi, he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"ED conducted raids in connection with the excise policy case. CM Arvind Kejriwal and his staunch honest leaders are being exposed now. We said from the first day that they had looted the people of Delhi. Sanjay Singh's name was already there in the chargesheet...", Delhi BJP President Sachdeva said.

Earlier in May this year, MP Sanjay Singh in a letter to Finance Secretary T V Somanathan said that the ED Director and Assistant Director deliberately linked his name to the alleged liquor scam without any basis, tarnishing his public image and defaming him.

Singh mentioned that his name was added on the basis of statements from Dinesh Arora. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Singh also alleged that the officers misused their position tarnished his public image and demanded prosecution against them. He said he already sent a legal notice to the officers to issue an open and public apology.

According to ED sources, the name of the AAP leader appears four times in the ED charge sheet out of which one reference was wrong and typed inadvertently.

At one place Sanjay Singh's name was mentioned instead of Rahul Singh who was then excise commissioner. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

