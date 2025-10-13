ED raids seven Chennai locations linked to Sreesan Pharma in Coldrif cough syrup case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at seven premises in Chennai linked to Sreesan Pharma under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The investigation relates to the Coldrif cough syrup case, which tragically led to the deaths of several children.

The raids include the residences of senior officials from the Tamil Nadu drug control office, according to officials. Authorities are examining financial records and other evidence as part of their ongoing probe into the company’s operations and regulatory oversight.

At least 20 children, mostly under the age of five, have died after being administered Coldrif in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

How did Coldrif cough syrup become dangerous? Licensed in 2011 by the Tamil Nadu Food and Drug Administration (TNFDA), the Kanchipuram-based Sreesan Pharma reportedly continued operations unchecked for over a decade despite dismal infrastructure and multiple violations of national drug safety rules, according to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

The cough syrup was found to be dangerously adulterated with diethylene glycol (DEG), a highly poisonous chemical. Following these revelations, the owner of Sreesan Pharma, G Ranganathan, was arrested by Madhya Pradesh Police on 9 October.

What have political leaders said about the lapses? Tamil Nadu BJP former president K Annamalai criticised the state government for its regulatory failures. Speaking at Madurai airport, he said the Chief Minister should take responsibility for the lapses.

"If they (drug controllers) don't attend training sessions, how would they know that diethylene glycol (DEG) is a toxic substance?" he asked.

Annamalai added that the union government plans to test drugs for harmful content post-production to strengthen safety regulations.

"There are many stages to drug testing, but they are mostly tested during production. Now, the central government has announced that it will also check post production to plug all gaps in India's drug safety regulations," he said.

He also highlighted the scale of violations at Sreesan Pharma, noting that the cough syrup had more than 300 quality violations.

"It is clear that drug controllers and inspectors of Tamil Nadu have not checked it at all. The Tamil Nadu government is responsible for this and they should not only explain why this came to pass, but should also take responsibility. Just suspending a couple of drug inspectors and controllers will not do," Annamalai insisted.

