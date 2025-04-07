ED raids SP leader Vinay Shankar Tiwari’s properties in ₹700-crore bank fraud case: Who is he?

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at properties linked to Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari in connection with ₹754-crore bank fraud case on Monday, sources said.

The raids were conducted against Vinay Shankar Tiwari and Gangotri Enterprises on Monday, April 7, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to ED sources, searches were conducted at 10 locations (in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Mumbai) of Gangotri Enterprises, a company linked to Tiwari.

Among these locations, raids were conducted at five locations in Lucknow, two each in Noida and Gorakhpur and one each in Delhi and Mumbai, Hindustan reported.

According to the report, Vinay Shankar did not appear before the ED even after he was slapped with several notices by the financial probe agency.

More than a dozen teams of the Enforcement Directorate began conducting searches together early on Monday morning.

What's the case against Vinay Shankar Tiwari? The Enforcement Directorate's investigation revealed that Gangotri Enterprises had taken a loan (CC limit) of ₹1,129.44 crore from a consortium of banks. Of this, about ₹750 crore was not returned.

Tiwari is the promoter of Gangotri Enterprises Ltd, which availed credit facilities amounting to ₹1,129.44 crore from a consortium of seven banks led by the Bank of India.

The main promoters of the company are Vinay Shankar Tiwari, Rita Tiwari and Ajeet Pandey, PTI reported earlier.

The Enforcement Directorate alleged that the credit facilities were not repaid and grossly diverted, misappropriated and siphoned off by Gangotri Enterprises Ltd. and its promoters/directors/guarantors in violation of banking norms, "causing wrongful loss to the tune of ₹754.24 crore to the consortium of banks."

CBI case filed Based on the complaint of the banks, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed an FIR against the directors, promoters and guarantors of Gangotri Enterprises and its associate companies. Advertisement

On this basis, the ED started an investigation under the money laundering act. The ED has so far seized property worth about ₹100 crore in connection with the case, Hindustan reported.

During the probe, the Enforcement Directorate reportedly found several documents of property worth crores of rupees in just four hours of action.

According to Enforcement Directorate sources, many such documents were found in Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Noida.

Who is Vinay Shankar Tiwari? Vinay Shankar Tiwari is a SP leader from Uttar Pradesh. He is the son of former minister and strongman from Gorakhpur, the late Hari Shankar Tiwari.

Vinay Shankar Tiwari represented his father’s assembly constituency, Chillupar in Gorakhpur, after he was elected on a BSP ticket. He later joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) and lost the 2022 assembly polls, The Times of India reported. Advertisement