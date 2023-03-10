ED raids Tejashwi Yadav's house and several other locations in land for jobs scam2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 01:11 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at several locations including Delhi residence of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday
In the ongoing investigation of the land for jobs scam case, Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids at the Delhi residence of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. The investigation agency also conducted raids at multiple other locations in Delhi, the National Capital Region and Bihar. The locations also included premises of former Railway Minister's three daughters and other RJD leaders.
