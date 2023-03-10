In the ongoing investigation of the land for jobs scam case, Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids at the Delhi residence of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. The investigation agency also conducted raids at multiple other locations in Delhi, the National Capital Region and Bihar. The locations also included premises of former Railway Minister's three daughters and other RJD leaders.

Notably, Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi are the prime accused in the 'Lands for job' scam. The case is related to the bribe of land parcels given by the candidates in return of their job in the railways.

In the corruption case, the CBI has filed a charge sheet against Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi, and fourteen others under charges of criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and all the accused have been summoned on March 15, officials had said. The case filed by the Enforcement Directorate under the sections of the Prevention of Money laundering Act, takes note of the CBI complaint.

The search has been carried out after a CBI team questioned Lalu Prasad in connection with the land for job scam. The CBI investigation from the accused minister ran for nearly five hours in two sessions on Tuesday. Lalu's wife was questioned by the CBI at her Patna residence on Monday.

Lalu Prasad and other accused in the case have been summoned by a Delhi court last month to appear before the court on March 15. As of now, the investigation agency has arrested three people in connection with the case, Bhola Yadav, who was an officer on special duty to Lalu Prasad, during his tenure as Railway Minister, Hridayanand Chaudhary, A railway employee, and Dhramendra Rai, another employee.

The CBI has alleged that Lalu Prasad and some of his family members had received plots of land as bribes for jobs at the Indian Railways between 2004 and 2009 when he was the Railway Minister. The agency had also carried out searches at nearly two dozen locations in August last year in connection with the probe.

(With agency inputs)