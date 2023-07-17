ED raids Tamil Nadu minister, his MP son in money laundering case

DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy and his son's premises were raided by the Enforcement Directorate on Monday in a money laundering case, reported PTI.

The ED raids are being conducted at the premises of K Ponmudy and his MP son Gautham Sigamani's premises in state capital Chennai and in Villupuram.

The money laundering case is linked to alleged irregularities when Ponmudy was the state mining minister (between 2007 and 2011). The two political leaders were alleged of violation of quarry licence conditions leading to loss of about ₹28 crore to the exchequer. A similar action was taken by the ED against senior DMK leader and TN Transport Minister Senthil Balaji.

In response to the ED raids, the ruling party of the state, DMK called the action to be a part of ‘political vendetta’. The 72-year-old DMK Minister is an MLA from the Tirukkoyilur Assembly seat in Villupuram district. His 49-year-old son Sigamani is a Member of Parliament representing the Kallakurichi seat.

Money laundering case during Ponmudy's tenure as minning minister

The money laundering case delves into the contract and transactions done on behalf of Ponmudy during his tenure as the state mining minister (between 2007 and 2011), Moreover, there were allegations of violation of quarry licence conditions leading to loss of about ₹28 crore to the exchequer.

A complaint was filed by the Tamil Nadu police to probe these charges of alleged corruption against the minister and those linked to him. In June this year, the Madras High Court in June refused to stay the trial in the case on request by Sigamani in his relief petition.

Accusations against DMK's K Ponmudy

The state minister is accused of obtaining minning/quarry licences for his sone and other family members. These licencees are alleged to have quarried red sand beyond the permissible limit.

The High Court said that there were grounds to presume that the petitioner has committed the offence and hence the trial cannot be stopped.

Recently, DMK president and state Chief Minister MK Stalin was scheduled to take part in the Congress-led opposition meet in Bengaluru. Tamil Nadu's ruling party said under the Stalin's leadership it has been playing a pirotal role in taking on BJP and ED action is aimed at 'intimidating' it. "This is political vendetta and aimed at testing the DMK's resolve," party spokesperson A Saravanan told PTI.

He also alleged that there has been no such action from Central authorities against the AIADMK leaders on graft cases such as the one involving the Gutka scandal, he alleged.

Recently, ED has initiated a similar action against CM MK Stalin's cabinet minister after it arrested Transport Minister Senthil Balaji in an alleged cash-for-jobs linked money laundering case.