ED raids Tamil Nadu minister, his MP son in money laundering case

ED raids Tamil Nadu minister, his MP son in money laundering case2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 09:18 AM IST
The Enforcement Directorate has conducted raids at the premises of DMK leader K Ponmudy and his MP son Gautham Sigamani in a money laundering case. The case is linked to alleged irregularities during Ponmudy's time as the state mining minister
DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy and his son's premises were raided by the Enforcement Directorate on Monday in a money laundering case, reported PTI.
