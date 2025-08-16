Subscribe

ED raids TN minister Periyasamy, DMK MLA Senthil Kumar’s premises in Chennai, Dindigul under PMLA

I Periyasamy's son, MLA I P Senthil Kumar, is also being searched under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Updated16 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches related to Tamil Nadu Minister I Periyasamy and his family as part of a money laundering investigation.
The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday searched premises linked to Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader I Periyasamy and his family as part of a money laundering investigation, ANI reported citing officials.

According to the ANI, his MLA son, I P Senthil Kumar, is being searched too.

The action is being taken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

Periyasamy (72) is the minister for rural development, panchayats and panchayat unions.

(This is a developing story)

 
