ED arrests Ramprastha Group directors in ₹1,100 crore money laundering case; properties worth ₹681.54 crore attached

ED, has conducted search on the residential & business premises of Sandeep Yadav & Arvind Walia, director & promoter of Ramprastha Group on 21.07.2025 under PMLA, 2002 at 03 locations in Delhi and Gurugram in connection with a money-laundering case against Ramprastha Promoters & Developers Pvt. Ltd. (RPDPL).

Subsequently, Sandeep Yadav and Arvind Walia, director and majority shareholders of RPDPL were arrested by ED. Earlier, immovable properties worth Rs. 681.54 crores belonging to M/s RPDPL and its group companies have been provisionally attached on 11.07.2025.

ED investigation revealed that M/s RPDPL had collected approximately Rs. 1100 Crores from more than 2000 homebuyers for various projects viz. Project Edge, Project Skyz, Project Rise and Ramprastha City (plotted colony project) and possession of the flats/ plots are yet to be given even after lapse of 15-20 years.