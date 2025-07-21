Subscribe

ED arrests Ramprastha Group directors in ₹1,100 crore money laundering case; properties worth ₹681.54 crore attached

ED conducted searches on the premises of Sandeep Yadav and Arvind Walia, directors of Ramprastha Group, in connection with a money-laundering case. Both were arrested after properties worth Rs. 681.54 crores were attached. Over 2000 homebuyers await possession of their flats and plots for years.

Livemint
Published21 Jul 2025, 02:02 PM IST
Advertisement
Mint Image
Mint Image

ED, has conducted search on the residential & business premises of Sandeep Yadav & Arvind Walia, director & promoter of Ramprastha Group on 21.07.2025 under PMLA, 2002 at 03 locations in Delhi and Gurugram in connection with a money-laundering case against Ramprastha Promoters & Developers Pvt. Ltd. (RPDPL).

Advertisement

Subsequently, Sandeep Yadav and Arvind Walia, director and majority shareholders of RPDPL were arrested by ED. Earlier, immovable properties worth Rs. 681.54 crores belonging to M/s RPDPL and its group companies have been provisionally attached on 11.07.2025.

ED investigation revealed that M/s RPDPL had collected approximately Rs. 1100 Crores from more than 2000 homebuyers for various projects viz. Project Edge, Project Skyz, Project Rise and Ramprastha City (plotted colony project) and possession of the flats/ plots are yet to be given even after lapse of 15-20 years.

Further investigation in under progress.

 

 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news.
Business NewsNewsIndiaED arrests Ramprastha Group directors in ₹1,100 crore money laundering case; properties worth ₹681.54 crore attached
Read Next Story