ED recovered 40 crore cash from Arpita Mukherjee's residence so far

Cash, gold, deed papers were seized from the houses of Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee by the ED sleuths earlier. “The items seized from Chatterjee’s house include at least 13 deeds some of which were linked to Mukherjee. At least one deed, comprising 44 pages, which dates back to 2012 suggests that the duo knew each other at least for the last ten years," said an ED official.