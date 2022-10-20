While claiming that it has found several incriminating evidence under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided two premises in Kolkata and seized ₹1.65 crore in cash and recovered 44.5 bitcoin (equivalent to ₹7.12 crore as per market exchange rate) pertaining to the case of a mobile gaming application, E-Nuggets.

The agency informed that Aamir Khan launched the mobile gaming app E-nuggets, which was designed to defraud the public and also revealed that more than 300 accounts were used to launder the money.

After collecting money from the players, the app suddenly stopped the withdrawal facility, and afterwards all the data including profile information was wiped off from the servers of the application, the agency said.

Previously, a cash amount of ₹17.32 crore was discovered and seized from Aamir Khan's residential premises, and 85.91870554 bitcoins (equivalent to USD 16,74,255.7 and equivalent to about ₹13.56 crore as per market exchange rate) were discovered in Binance Exchange balance. Cryptocurrencies WRX (utility token) and USDT worth ₹47.64 Lakhs were also discovered in WazirX accounts and a total of ₹5.47 crore was discovered in the bank accounts of Aamir Khan and his accomplice.

On the basis of a complaint filed by Federal Bank authorities in the court of Calcutta Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, the Kolkata Police registered an FIR against Aamir Khan and others on 15 February 2021 under various sections of IPC.

An amount of Rs. 51.16 crores has been seized so far in the case and further investigations under PMLA are under progress.

Supreme Court rejects plea of TMC MLA

The Supreme Court on Thursday, dismissed TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya's petition against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with alleged irregularities in the recruitment of primary school teachers in West Bengal, ruling that the ED's action was not illegal.

With inputs from agencies.