ED recovers 44.5 bitcoin worth ₹7.12 crore from two Kolkata premises2 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2022, 09:06 PM IST
- Enforcement Directorate recovered 44.5 bitcoins and 1.65 crore in case from Kolkata premises of the mobile gaming company E-nuggets
While claiming that it has found several incriminating evidence under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided two premises in Kolkata and seized ₹1.65 crore in cash and recovered 44.5 bitcoin (equivalent to ₹7.12 crore as per market exchange rate) pertaining to the case of a mobile gaming application, E-Nuggets.