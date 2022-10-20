ED recovers 44.5 bitcoin worth 7.12 crore from two Kolkata premises

Previously, a cash amount of ₹17.32 crore was discovered and seized from Aamir Khan's residential premises, and 85.91870554 bitcoins (equivalent to USD 16,74,255.7 and equivalent to about ₹13.56 crore as per market exchange rate) were discovered in Binance Exchange balance. Cryptocurrencies WRX (utility token) and USDT worth ₹47.64 Lakhs were also discovered in WazirX accounts and a total of ₹5.47 crore was discovered in the bank accounts of Aamir Khan and his accomplice.