A huge sum of money has been recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's flat in Kolkata's Belgharia Town Club by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday. Mukherjee is a close aide of Senior West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee. The minister was arrested on Saturday on money-laundering charges linked to the SSC (School Service Commission) scam. He was accused of a role in alleged illegal appointments of schoolteachers and staff in government-run schools when he was the state Education Minister. Currently, Chatterjee is in the ED custody in connection with the teachers' recruitment scam.

ED sleuths raided different locations in connection with the ongoing probe into irregularities in the employment in schools, an official in the central agency said as reported by PTI. Raids were also conducted in a few places including Rajdanga and Belghoria where three properties belonging to Arpita was found.

"We have found a couple of flats belonging to Arpita at Belghoria (in the northern part of the city) and another one at Rajdanga (in the southern part) where she has an office. Our officers are conducting searches there," he said.

The ED sleuths are trying to open the main door of one of her two flats in Belghoria, keys to which could not be found, the official added.

Commenting on Chatterjee and his associate's questioning, the official said, though Mukherjee has been "cooperative throughout", the former Bengal education minister was "noncooperative"

"We are finding grilling Mr Chatterjee quite difficult. He has been very stubborn and noncooperative with our officers. He is not replying to our questions," the official said.

Chatterjee and Arpita were taken to for regular medical check-ups at the ESI hospital at Joka before being interrogated by the ED. They were discharged from the hospital after about two hours of medical tests and were taken back to the ED office at the CGO complex in Salt Lake.

(With inputs from agencies)