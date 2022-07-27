ED recovers huge sum of money stashed in Partha Chatterjee's aide Arpita Mukherjee's flat2 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 07:26 PM IST
- Arpita Mukherjee is a close aide of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee
Listen to this article
A huge sum of money has been recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's flat in Kolkata's Belgharia Town Club by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday. Mukherjee is a close aide of Senior West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee. The minister was arrested on Saturday on money-laundering charges linked to the SSC (School Service Commission) scam. He was accused of a role in alleged illegal appointments of schoolteachers and staff in government-run schools when he was the state Education Minister. Currently, Chatterjee is in the ED custody in connection with the teachers' recruitment scam.