ED reveals ₹2,000 crore corruption in Chhattisgarh liquor sales3 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 04:39 PM IST
ED informed the amount of money laundering in Chhattisgarh liquor scam was up to the tune of ₹2,000 crores
Enforcement Directorate (ED) revealed the details around "unprecedented" corruption in the liquor sales in Chhattisgarh, where money was collected on "every bottle" of liquor sold in the state. The central agency informed the amount of money laundering was up to the tune of ₹2,000 crores generated by an alcohol syndicate led by Anwar Dhebar, the elder brother of Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar.
