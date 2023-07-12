The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday submitted in the Madras high court that under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) it has powers to arrest and take custody of Tamil Nadu minister V. Senthil Balaji.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta made his submission to this effect before Justice C.V. Karthikeyan of the Madras high court.

The court was hearing the habeas corpus petition filed by Balaji's wife, following a split verdict delivered by a division bench last week.

Balaji was arrested by the ED last month under the PMLA in a cash-for-jobs scam when he was transport minister in the earlier AIADMK regime.

Mehta said the ED has to exercise its statutory duty. Once it has enough material relating to proceeds of crime, it can arrest a person, attach his properties and confiscate the same.

He said investigation was contemplated after filing of the complaint and also after arrest. Merely because the ED officers were not police officers, it does not mean they have no power to investigate.

In the money laundering case, there was only one offence and the punishment was 7 years RI. Besides it was a non-bailable offence. Therefore, the ED has no power to release an accused. He can be released only by a court. So the ED officers cannot be treated as station officers, Mehta added.

Citing a Supreme Court judgment, Mehta said it was the moral duty of the ED to investigate or interrogate an accused in a money laundering case. As per the scheme of the Act, the ED has to collect material, investigate, search, seize and attach properties, besides arresting the person.

Thereafter, if no case was made out against the accused, closure report has to be filed. When the ED has powers to file closure report, definitely it has power to conduct further investigation, he added.

