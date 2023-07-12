ED says under PMLA it has powers to arrest and take custody of Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 06:26 PM IST
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the ED has to exercise its statutory duty. Once it has enough material relating to proceeds of crime, it can arrest a person, attach his properties and confiscate the same
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday submitted in the Madras high court that under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) it has powers to arrest and take custody of Tamil Nadu minister V. Senthil Balaji.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×