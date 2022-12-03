ED searches 16 locations across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai on money laundering charges

Securekloud Technologies Limited (STL), earlier known as 8k Miles Software Services Ltd , is a software and IT services company having presence in India and the US. The complaint was lodged against some sharebrokers and financial service provider companies which sold the shares pledged by the promoter of STL in order to borrow loan against it company shares, the agency said in a statement. The complaint also stated that the share brokers who have provided loan forged the signatures on delivery instruction slips and sold the shares in off-market.