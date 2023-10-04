Delhi excise policy case: ED searches AAP MP Sanjay Singh residence

Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Some other premises of linked people were also being covered, ED official said.

On ED's raid, Sanjay Singh's father told ANI news agency, "The Department is doing its work, we will cooperate with them...I will wait for the time when he will get clearance...". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Singh, 51, is a Rajya Sabha MP from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). His staff members and those linked to him were earlier questioned by the ED in this case.

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.

The policy was subsequently scrapped and the Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)

