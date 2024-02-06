The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at nearly 10 locations including the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary on Tuesday as part of its money laundering probe. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by ANI citing sources, "ED is conducting searches at nearly 10 locations including the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary among others connected to the Aam Aadmi Party as part of its money laundering probe."

Earlier, Kejriwal skipped the fifth ED summons issued to him for questioning in a money laundering case linked to an alleged liquor policy scam.

On February 6, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) took legal action by approaching a Delhi court regarding Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The ED filed a case against Kejriwal for failing to appear in response to five summons related to the excise policy case.

The ED wants to record Kejriwal's statement in the case on issues like the formulation of policy, meetings held before it was finalized, and allegations of bribery, ANI reported.

The case is based on a First Information Report (FIR) alleging multiple irregularities in the formation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy (2021-22) by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The policy was withdrawn after allegations of corruption.

In its sixth charge sheet filed in the case on December 2, 2023, naming AAP leader Sanjay Singh and his aide Sarvesh Mishra, the ED claimed that the AAP used kickbacks worth ₹45 crore generated via the policy as part of its assembly elections campaign in Goa in 2022.

Two senior AAP leaders — Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh — are already under judicial custody in the case. Sisodia, who was the then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 following several rounds of questioning, and on October 5, the ED arrested Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha member.

