ED searches premises linked to Archana Nag, allegedly involved in blackmailing racket

Proceeding further, the ED has also arrested one Khageswar Patra, an active and close associate of Archana Nag, who was involved in acquiring and generating properties worth crores of rupees through extortion by way of honey-trapping high profile and rich people and secretly making their inappropriate videos and threatening and blackmailing them for lodging false police cases against them and making viral of their inappropriate videos in social media.

