ED searches premises of Coda Payments in money laundering case
The ED has frozen ₹68.53 crore in bank accounts, payment gateways, FDs to stop the company from alienating the proceeds of crime.
NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said it conducted searches at three premise of Coda Payments India Private Ltd. in an ongoing money laundering probe.