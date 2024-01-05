ED searches 6 locations, one related to Sharad Pawar's nephew, in Maharashtra Co-operative Bank scam case
The six locations include Amravati, Aurangabad, Baramati and Pune, according to a PTI report. The agency is conducting searches on the premises of Baramati Agro, a company owned by MLA Rohit Pawar, the grand nephew of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at six locations in Maharashtra, in connection with the Maharashtra Co-operative Bank scam, ANI reported.
