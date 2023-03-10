Home / News / India /  ED seeks 10-day custody of Manish Sisodia after arrest on money laundering charges
ED seeks 10-day custody of Manish Sisodia after arrest on money laundering charges

1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 02:28 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
Manish Sisodia, the former Delhi deputy chief minister who held the additional portfolios of education and excise, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22. (PTI) (HT_PRINT)Premium
Manish Sisodia, the former Delhi deputy chief minister who held the additional portfolios of education and excise, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22. (PTI) (HT_PRINT)

If the ED gets his custody, he will be taken to the agency's headquarters in central Delhi for questioning and further recording of his statement and confrontation with other accused in the excise policy case.

The Enforcement Directorate has sought 10-day custody of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the excise policy ‘scam’. The development comes a day after the probe agency arrested the senior AAP leader following an interrogation in Tihar jail.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in the liquor policy case on February 26 and was sent to 14-day judicial custody on March 6. More recently, he was arrested on Thursday by the ED in connection with money laundering charges linked to the excise policy case.

If the court grants ED custody, Sisodia will be taken to the agency's headquarters in central Delhi for further questioning and recording of his statement. He will also be confronted with other accused in the excise policy case.

More to come…

