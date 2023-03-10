ED seeks 10-day custody of Manish Sisodia after arrest on money laundering charges1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 02:28 PM IST
If the ED gets his custody, he will be taken to the agency's headquarters in central Delhi for questioning and further recording of his statement and confrontation with other accused in the excise policy case.
The Enforcement Directorate has sought 10-day custody of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the excise policy ‘scam’. The development comes a day after the probe agency arrested the senior AAP leader following an interrogation in Tihar jail.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×