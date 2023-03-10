ED seeks 10-day custody of Manish Sisodia after arrest on money laundering charges

Manish Sisodia, the former Delhi deputy chief minister who held the additional portfolios of education and excise, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22. (PTI)

If the ED gets his custody, he will be taken to the agency's headquarters in central Delhi for questioning and further recording of his statement and confrontation with other accused in the excise policy case.