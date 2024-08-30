’I have nothing to do with this’: Bhupinder Hooda calls ED’s ₹834 cr asset seizure ‘old case’

The Enforcement Directorate has seized assets worth 834 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in a case involving former Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda and EMAAR-MGF.

Livemint
Updated30 Aug 2024, 03:02 PM IST
Former Haryana CM and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda. (HT file photo)

After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized assets worth 834 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case involving former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and EMAAR-MGF, the veteran Congress leader said on Friday that he has nothing to do with this case.

Bhupinder Hooda said: “It's an old case, I have nothing to do with this.” 

On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate attached the properties, spanning 401.65 acres and valued at 834.03 crore, located in 20 villages near Gurugram and Delhi.

The attached assets include those of EMAAR India Ltd, valued at approximately 501.13 crore, and MGF Developments Ltd, valued at around 332.69 crore. 

Both EMAAR and MGF Developments are being probed for money laundering in connection with license No. 97/2010, dated September 18, 2010, obtained from the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) for a residential plotted colony in Sector-65 and 66 of Gurugram. 

The agency initiated the investigation following an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Bhupinder Singh Hooda, then-director of DTCP Trilok Chand Gupta, EMAAR MGF Land Limited and 14 other colonizer companies.

The case involves cheating various landowners, the public at large, and the state of Haryana and HUDA by getting issued notification under section 4 of the Land Acquisition Act, 1894 (LA Act) and subsequently under section 6 of LA Act for the acquisition of lands of respective landowners which compelled landowners to sell their land to said colonizer companies at a lower price than the prevailing price before the notification under section 4 of LA Act. 

The ED alleged that the accused fraudulently and dishonestly obtained the Letters of Intent (LOIs) and licenses on the notified land, causing loss to landowners, the public, and the state of Haryana and HUDA while wrongfully gaining for themselves.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Aug 2024, 03:02 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia’I have nothing to do with this’: Bhupinder Hooda calls ED’s ₹834 cr asset seizure ‘old case’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.80
    03:58 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.13%)

    Bandhan Bank

    200.70
    03:54 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    6.7 (3.45%)

    GAIL India

    237.55
    03:53 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    5.45 (2.35%)

    HDFC Bank

    1,632.95
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -5.55 (-0.34%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    472.50
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    33.45 (7.62%)

    Jindal Stainless

    792.00
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    55.55 (7.54%)

    Au Small Finance Bank

    688.85
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    48.05 (7.5%)

    Radico Khaitan

    1,944.90
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    126.95 (6.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,801.00-184.00
      Chennai
      73,225.00100.00
      Delhi
      74,233.00893.00
      Kolkata
      73,081.00243.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue