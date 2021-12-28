The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said it has seized assets worth ₹293.91 crore of Nesamanimaran Muthu (MGM Maran), former chairman of Tamilnadu Mercantile Bank Limited under Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The seized assets are in the form of shareholdings in four Indian companies namely Southern Agrifurane Industries Ltd, Anand Transport Ltd, MGM Entertainment Ltd and MGM Diamond Beach Resorts Ltd, ED said in a statement.

MGM Maran incorporated two companies in Singapore during the financial years 2005-06 and 2006-07 and invested around ₹294 crore. This investment was made without taking approval from RBI. Further the source of such a huge investment abroad was not disclosed to the Indian regulators.

The provisions of section 37A(1) empowers the ED to seize Indian asset of a person who has acquired assets in foreign country or made investment outside India without the approval of RBI while he was a person resident in India.

Since the amount of foreign investment was SGD 5,29,86,250, the assets of equivalent value thereof of ₹293.91 crore has been seized, the ED added.

