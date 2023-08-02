The Enforcement Directorate has seized cash and jewellery worth ₹25 crore during raids against top officials of Hero MotoCorp. The Central probe agency also found "incriminating" documents in the residences and officers of executive chairperson Pawan Kant Munjal and others. The development came mere weeks after the Ministry of Corporate Affairs ordered an investigation to assess Hero MotoCorp's relationship with a third-party vendor in a case related to alleged diversion of funds.

