ED seizes ₹3 crore in PMLA case against IAS Pooja Singhal during raids in Jharkhand2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 02:57 PM IST
- Pooja Singhal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on 11 May on money laundering charges linked to alleged irregularities in the MGNREGA scheme
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday seized ₹3 crore in cash during a raid conducted in connection with the money laundering case involving Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Pooja Singhal. The searches were conducted at a location in Hazaribag district of Jharkhand.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×