ED seizes 78 crore after searches in Bengaluru in Chinese loan app case

Based on the investigation conducted and inputs received from the Central Crime Branch, Bengaluru City, the search operation was carried out in this case, the probe agency said in a press release
NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday carried out searches at five places in Bengaluru and seized ₹78 crore as part of a money laundering probe against alleged illegal operations of loan apps “controlled" by Chinese nationals.
The case is based on 18 FIRs registered by Cyber Crime Police Station, Bengaluru City, against numerous entities and persons in connection to their involvement in extortion and harassment of the public who had availed small amounts of loans through the mobile apps being run by these entities, the probe agency said in a press release.
“These entities are controlled/operated by Chinese nationals. The modus operandi of these entities is to use forged documents of Indians and make them dummy directors and generate proceeds of crime...It has come to notice that the said entities were doing their suspected/illegal business through various merchant IDs/accounts held with payment gateways and banks," the ED said.
These entities were generating “proceeds of crime" through various merchant IDs/accounts held with payment gateways and banks and they have submitted fake addresses in KYC documents.
Based on the investigation conducted and inputs received from the Central Crime Branch, Bengaluru City, the search operation was carried out in this case, the press release said.
The premises of Razorpay Pvt Ltd and the banks‘ compliance offices related to these entities were covered in the search operation.
“An amount of ₹78 Crore has been seized under section 17(1) in merchant IDs and bank accounts of these Chinese persons-controlled entities. Total seizure, in this case, now stands is ₹95 crore," the ED said in a press release.
