ED shares update on Kerala gold smuggling case | Read here2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 09:29 AM IST
Separate investigations are being conducted by ED, NIA, and Customs department into the racket that was unearthed with the seizure of gold worth ₹15 crore from the diplomatic baggage of the UAE Consulate at Thiruvananthapuram airport on July 5, 2020.
The Enforcement Directorate has issued notice to the three accused in Kerala gold smuggling case who will appear before its Kochi office for interrogation today, Monday, at 10.30 am. The accused are identified as Swapna Suresh, Sarith PS and Sandeep Nair, according to the news agency ANI.
