Ed Sheeran returns to India with ‘+ - = ÷ x’ Tour: Check tour date, when and where to book tickets
Ed Sheeran's India concert: Ed Sheeran to perform in India as part of his ‘+ - = ÷ x’ tour in 2024 with special guest Calum Scott.
Ed Sheeran's India concert: Good news for Ed Sheeran fans in India as the artist is set to bring his ‘+ - = ÷ x’ tour to the country as part of his Asia and Europe Tour in 2024. The name ‘+ - = ÷ x’ comes as the singer has completed his mathematical symbol album names this year after the release of his 'Subtract’ album in May 2023.