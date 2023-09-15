ED special director Rahul Navin appointed as acting director of law enforcement agency1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 10:16 PM IST
The government on Friday appointed special director Rahul Navin as the acting director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till the appointment of a regular Director or until further orders. Rahul Navin replaced Sanjay Kumar Mishra who stepped down on Friday which was the Supreme Court-mandated deadline for his tenure.