ED submits draft charges against Chanda Kochhar, others in money laundering case

The ED had invoked the PMLA for "illegal sanctioning of loans" amounting to ₹300 crore to the Videocon Group of companies. It has alleged that ₹64 crore, out of a loan amount of ₹300 crore sanctioned by a committee of ICICI Bank headed by Chanda Kochhar to Videocon International Electronics Ltd, was transferred to another firm, Nupower Renewables Pvt Ltd (NRPL), by Videocon Industries on September 8, 2009, a day after the loan disbursement.