The Enforcement Directorate has issued summons to Amazon India head Amit Agarwal, other senior officials of the retail major, and officials of Future Group in relation to a probe over of foreign exchange norms violations in a disputed deal between the two companies.

The executives of Amazon and Future Group have been summoned along with documents on December 6 next week under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

“We are in receipt of summons issued by the ED in connection with the Future Group. As we have just received the summons, we are examining it and will respond within the given time frame," an Amazon spokesperson said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating Amazon's stake acquisition in Future Coupons back in 2019 under various sections of the FEMA. Future Coupons was founded in 2008 and is engaged in the business of marketing and distribution of gift cards, loyalty cards, and other rewards programmes to corporate customers.

The ED probe began after the agency received a communication from the Commerce Ministry early this year seeking “necessary action" against e-commerce players like Amazon and Flipkart pertaining to certain multi-brand retail businesses and an observation made by the Delhi High Court in relation to Amazon.

The HC had noted that the attempt made by Amazon to control Future Retail through a conflation of agreements it has with an unlisted unit of the Indian company will be considered as violative of the FEMA and foreign direct investment (FDI) rules.

The executives have been summoned so that investigation can be taken forward. The agency has gathered details from the documents earlier submitted by the conglomerates and other sources over the last few months.

Amazon and Future Group have been engaged in a bitter legal battle after the Kishore Biyani-led group in August last year signed a ₹24,500 crore deal with Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Retail to sell its assets on a slump sale basis.

Amazon has objected to the Reliance-Future deal, accusing the Kishore Biyani-led conglomerate of breaching its 2019 investment pact, which the US retail giant claims provides it with right of first refusal. The Jeff Bezos-led company had approached the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) as well as in Indian courts in the matter.

Earlier this month, a promoter entity of Future Retail Ltd (FRL) had been asked by the ED to provide documents pertaining to the 2019 deal with Amazon. FRL had noted that it has not received any direction to provide any document.

Meanwhile, independent directors of FRL have approached the Competition Commission of India (CCI), urging it to revoke the approval it had given to the Amazon-FCPL deal in 2019, alleging the e-commerce major of making false statements before it.

Amazon has also written to the independent directors of FRL, alleging "significant financial irregularities", and said this warrants a "thorough and independent examination" of relevant facts and related party transactions between FRL and other Future Group entities.

It has also reached out to CCI, requesting it to “act in aid of the binding injunctions operating against FRL, FCPL and the Biyanis, in terms of the EA (emergency arbitrator) Order and the Order on Vacate Application and recall the Observation Letters forthwith".

(With agency inputs)

