Amazon has objected to the Reliance-Future deal, accusing the Kishore Biyani-led conglomerate of breaching its 2019 investment pact, which the US retail giant claims provides it with right of first refusal. The Jeff Bezos-led company had approached the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) as well as in Indian courts in the matter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}