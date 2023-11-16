The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to American millionaire Neville Roy Singham in connection with the NewsClick terror case, reported ANI citing sources.

The businessman is accused of spreading Chinese propaganda in India, He is stated to be currently based in Shanghai, China.

The fresh summons to Singham fall under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This is a new notice issued to him after the agency got issued Letters Rogatory (LR) from a local court seeking to record his statement, the sources said.

The summons have been emailed to Singham and sent through the Chinese government channels after the ED had routed them through the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

This is understood to be the second summon issued to Singham by the ED after one was issued in 2022 after the investigation had been launched in 2021.

Singham's name hit the headlines again a few months back in a New York Times article.

The Delhi Police, following this news piece and some "evidence" shared by ED, had also filed an FIR against him and the founders of NewsClick after this news report came to light.

In a statement issued to The Hindu newspaper in October, Singham had said that the language used in the FIR filed by the Special Cell of Delhi Police "strongly suggests" that the claims were "influenced by misinformation from an article published by The New York Times."

"The NYT intentionally chose not to publish all the factual rebuttals that I provided to them on July 22, 2023, prior to their publication date," Singham had charged.

He also rejected the allegation of fraudulent infusion of funds through a "complex web of several entities" as mentioned in the FIR and in the NYT article.

The New York Times report claimed that NewsClick was part of a global network that received funding from Singham, who allegedly works closely with the Chinese government media machine.

(With ANI inputs)

