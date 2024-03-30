ED summons Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot for questioning in excise policy case
Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning on Saturday in a money-laundering case related to excise policy.
The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday summoned Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot for questioning in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy for the national capital. He reached the ED office on Saturday in response to a summons from the federal agency.