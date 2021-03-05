The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday summoned PDP president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti in a money laundering case on March 15 in Delhi, according to officials.

The 60-year-old PDP leader, who was released last year after more than a year in detention, has been served notice to appear at the ED headquarters in the national capital. The case has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, officials said. More details about the case are awaited.

The former J&K chief minister had recently been re-elected as president of the PDP for a three-year term unanimously.

Meanwhile, a few days back, Mufti moved the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, seeking its intervention for clearance of her passport application pending at the Regional Passport Office (RPO) here for nearly three months.

Mehbooba had applied for a fresh passport in December last year after its expiry on May 31. However, her passport application has not been cleared till date due to want of a police verification report, officials said.

Mufti was put under preventive custody on August 5, 2019, the day when central government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two union territories.

She was released in October last year after the Union Territory administration revoked the Public Safety Act charges against her, more than a year after she was detained.

