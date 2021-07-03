The Enforcement Directorate has issued a fresh summon to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in a money laundering case.

The agency has asked Deshmukh to appear before it on 5 July to record his statement. It said this is the third notice in the case that has been served to him.

The 72-year-old former minister had skipped the earlier summons citing his "vulnerability" to Covid-19 in his last communication to the agency. He instead offered the ED to record his statement through video conferencing.

The first summon had come after a raid at his residences in Mumbai and Nagpur, apart from that of his aides and some others last month.

The agency also arrested two of his aides -- personal secretary Sanjeev Palande (51) and personal assistant Kundan Shinde (45) last week. They will be in ED custody till 6 July.

According to news agency PTI, apart from the allegations of corruption, the agency also wants to question Deshmukh about his and his family members' alleged links with certain shell companies that were being used to launder funds.

Case against Deshmukh

The present summons are in connection with the criminal case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) related to an alleged ₹100 bribery-cum-extortion racket.

Deshmukh, an NCP leader, had resigned as a minister after the high court asked the CBI to probe the allegations against him.

On 25 March, former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh had filed criminal public interest litigation seeking a CBI probe against Deshmukh, who, he claimed, had asked police officers, including suspended cop Sachin Waze, to extort ₹100 crore from bars and restaurants.

Communication to ED

In his last communication sent to the agency through his lawyers, Deshmukh said the ED had already recorded his statement during his "several hours" of interaction with the ED investigators when they raided his premises here on 25 June.

He wrote in a letter saying he was a law-abiding citizen "who has led a life of dignity and honour."

"I am sanguine to expose the falsity, hollowness and lack of substance in the allegations levelled against me," he had stated.

He said he was suffering from "hypertension and cardiac problems" and hence it "may not be prudent or desirable to appear in person today."

The ED had earlier claimed in the court that Waze recorded his statement before the agency stating he "collected" ₹4.70 crore cash from Mumbai bar owners and "handed it over" to Deshmukh's personal assistant (Shinde).

The cop, lodged in Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai, had also told the ED that he attended a meeting at the official residence of the home minister wherein he was given a list of bar and restaurant owners and asked "to collect ₹3 lakh per month from each bar and restaurant" in Mumbai.

As per the PMLA, a statement recorded under the stringent sections of this law is admissible before the court.

