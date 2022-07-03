ED summons former Mumbai top cop Sanjay Pandey in NSE co-location case

ED summons former Mumbai top cop Sanjay Pandey in NSE co-location case1 min read . 07:16 PM IST
The summons were sent on Saturday to Sanjay Pandey, who retired from the police force on June 30, the ED official added.
Former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, Central agency official said on Sunday. He is scheduled to appear before the ED on Tuesday.
The summons were sent on Saturday to Pandey, who retired from the police force on June 30, the ED official added.
While Pandey was unavailable for comment, the official said the former police commissioner may appear before the anti-money laundering agency in Delhi. The official, however, refused to divulge for which money laundering case the summons had been issued to the retired IPS officer.
However, sources claim that Pandey has been summoned in the National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location case. The case revolved around alleged improper dissemination of information from the computer servers of the market exchanges to the stockbrokers.
Capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India has imposed a penalty of ₹7 crore on National Stock Exchange in connection to the case.
